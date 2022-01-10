Putin Says Moscow-led Forces In Kazakhstan For 'limited' Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 01:59 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that a Moscow-led military detachment deployed to counter unrest in Kazakhstan would remain in the Central Asian country for only a "limited" period
Almaty, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that a Moscow-led military detachment deployed to counter unrest in Kazakhstan would remain in the Central Asian country for only a "limited" period.
"A contingent of CSTO peacekeeping forces has been sent to Kazakhstan -- and I want to emphasize this -- for a limited time period," Putin said during a meeting of leaders from ex-Soviet countries, during which he added that Kazakhstan had been targeted by "international terrorism" and vowed that Russia would not allow "revolutions" in the region.