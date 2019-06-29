UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Moscow Makes No Fuss About West's Daily Meddling In Russia's Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:39 PM

Western counties meddle in Russia's internal affairs every single day but Moscow makes no fuss about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Western counties meddle in Russia's internal affairs every single day but Moscow makes no fuss about it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"There is some kind of debate going on in the media [about meddling in countries' internal affairs], we are expressing our opinion.

But are not they doing it [meddling] themselves? Of course they do, all the time. We are not making any fuss [about it] or being hysterical over the fact that they constantly interfere in our affairs, although the intervention occurs on a daily basis," Putin said at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Japan.

