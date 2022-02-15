Putin Says Moscow Ready to Discuss Some Points of US, NATO Replies on Security Guarantees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Russia was ready to discuss some points of NATO's and the US's responses on security guarantees, including the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and military transparency.

"Let me repeat, the responses on security guarantees, that we have received from the United States and other NATO member countries, in our opinion, do not meet the three basic requirements of Russia. However, as the Russian Foreign Minister reported to me yesterday, there is a number of considerations in the provided responses which we are not only ready to discuss, but in fact we offered our partners in previous years," Putin told a briefing after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Russian leader added that these considerations include the European security, weapons systems, short- and intermediate-range missiles, military transparency.

"We are ready to continue this joint work," Putin concluded.