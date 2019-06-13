UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Moscow To Restore Ties With Kiev Regardless Of Relations With Ukrainian Elites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:40 AM

Putin Says Moscow to Restore Ties With Kiev Regardless of Relations With Ukrainian Elites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia will restore its ties with Ukraine regardless of its relations with the neighboring country's elites, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster, released on Thursday.

"It is unavoidable that we will restore our relations ” [otherwise, the situation] between parts one people or between two brotherly peoples is impossible ” regardless of the way our relations with [Ukrainian] elites develop. I mean, even the political elites of the past; let us say, those who consider personal success, personal benefit and preservation of their funds, gained on the backs of Ukrainians and kept somewhere abroad, to be the most important thing in their work and in their lives. I believe, this is where their love for the West comes from," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin From Love

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak Inaugurates Sir Bani Yas Church ..

6 minutes ago

Oil prices surge on reported tanker attacks

2 minutes ago

Brexit hardliner Johnson tops first-round vote for ..

2 minutes ago

Father of APP's Chief Reporter passes away

2 minutes ago

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

20 minutes ago

Teachers elected as NED University Senate Committe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.