Putin Says Moscow to Restore Ties With Kiev Regardless of Relations With Ukrainian Elites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia will restore its ties with Ukraine regardless of its relations with the neighboring country's elites, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster, released on Thursday.

"It is unavoidable that we will restore our relations ” [otherwise, the situation] between parts one people or between two brotherly peoples is impossible ” regardless of the way our relations with [Ukrainian] elites develop. I mean, even the political elites of the past; let us say, those who consider personal success, personal benefit and preservation of their funds, gained on the backs of Ukrainians and kept somewhere abroad, to be the most important thing in their work and in their lives. I believe, this is where their love for the West comes from," Putin said.