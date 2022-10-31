Putin Says Most Important Thing Is to Ensure Peace, Stability in Nagorno-Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The most important thing in resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is to ensure peace and conditions for development, including, among other things, the unblocking of transport infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"I will allow myself to recall how the agreement was reached in the course of ending the armed conflict.

Then, we all proceeded from the fact that the most important thing is to ensure peace and create conditions for development, including for the development of the Armenian economy," Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Aall these issues, including the unblocking of transport infrastructure, are related to the development of the economy and the social sphere, the leader added.