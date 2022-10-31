UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Most Important Thing Is To Ensure Peace, Stability In Nagorno-Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Putin Says Most Important Thing Is to Ensure Peace, Stability in Nagorno-Karabakh

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The most important thing in resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is to ensure peace and conditions for development, including, among other things, the unblocking of transport infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"I will allow myself to recall how the agreement was reached in the course of ending the armed conflict.

Then, we all proceeded from the fact that the most important thing is to ensure peace and create conditions for development, including for the development of the Armenian economy," Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Aall these issues, including the unblocking of transport infrastructure, are related to the development of the economy and the social sphere, the leader added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

12 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

3 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.