UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Most Important Toast For Him During New Year Celebrations Remains 'to Russia'

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Putin Says Most Important Toast for Him During New Year Celebrations Remains 'to Russia'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a toast for Russia remains the most important felicitation pronounced at new year celebrations with his family.

"Of course we will all raise toasts to our close ones, for family, for friends, but for me, among my family and friends, the main toast remains one: for Russia," Putin said at his annual press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Family All

Recent Stories

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

26 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

56 minutes ago

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

1 hour ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.