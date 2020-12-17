Putin Says Most Important Toast For Him During New Year Celebrations Remains 'to Russia'
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a toast for Russia remains the most important felicitation pronounced at new year celebrations with his family.
"Of course we will all raise toasts to our close ones, for family, for friends, but for me, among my family and friends, the main toast remains one: for Russia," Putin said at his annual press conference.