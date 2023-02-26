Putin Says Multipolar World Order Will Eventually Prevail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that the struggle for a multipolar world, where everyone's interests in the international arena are respected, would prevail.

"And in the end, this position ” the fight for a multipolar world, for respect for everyone in the international arena, for taking everyone's interests into account ” it will prevail, I have no doubt about that," Putin told the Moscow.

Kremlin.Putin tv show.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly called for a multipolar world with many centers of power that would take into account the interests of all nations, condemning the US policy of global hegemony.