Putin Says Mutiny Organizers Betrayed Glory Of Heroes Of Wagner PMC In Military Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Putin Says Mutiny Organizers Betrayed Glory of Heroes of Wagner PMC in Military Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The name and glory of the Wagner Group fighters who fought in the special military operation and paid the ultimate sacrifice for the unity of the Russian world have been betrayed by those who staged the rebellion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday in his address to the nation.

"The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), the cities and towns of Donbas, fought and gave their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world. Their name and glory have also been betrayed by those who are trying to organize a mutiny, pushing the country toward anarchy and fratricide, to defeat, and ultimately to capitulation," Putin said.

