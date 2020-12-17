UrduPoint.com
Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented In Russia Despite COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:31 PM

Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented in Russia Despite COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that implementation of national goals by the government is underway despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that implementation of national goals by the government is underway despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our strategic goals have not disappeared, they are not postponed.

Of course, the coronavirus disease has made its adjustments ... but no one has canceled the strategic goals, the government is working quite effectively," Putin said at an annual press conference.

More Stories From World

