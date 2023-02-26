UrduPoint.com

Putin Says NATO Countries Indirectly Involved In Ukraine's Crimes Against Civilians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Putin Says NATO Countries Indirectly Involved in Ukraine's Crimes Against Civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Weapon supplies to Ukraine free-of-charge by NATO countries makes them an accomplice, albeit indirectly, to crimes committed by Kiev against civilians in the regions that broke away from it in the east, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"It is not a simple military cooperation, as they (NATO countries) do not get money in return. They are unilaterally supplying weapons (to Ukraine), which means that they are involved ” at least indirectly ” in the crimes committed by the Kiev regime, including the shelling of residential areas in Novorossiya and Donetsk," Putin told the Moscow.

Kremlin.Putin tv show.

The president also said that Russia should keep an eye on NATO member states' nuclear potentials because the alliance had declared a strategic defeat of Russia as its main goal.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev Alliance Money Sunday TV From Weapon

Recent Stories

Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

5 seconds ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of â€˜Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of â€˜Emiratiâ€™ initiative to provide ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.