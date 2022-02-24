UrduPoint.com

Putin Says NATO Has Impudent Manner Of Speaking From Position Of Own Exclusivity

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Putin Says NATO Has Impudent Manner of Speaking From Position of Own Exclusivity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO has an impudent manner of speaking from a position of its own exclusivity, permissiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Why is all this happening (NATO's expansion)? Where does this impudent manner of speaking from the position of one's own exclusivity, infallibility, permissiveness come from? Where does the disdainful attitude towards our interests and absolutely legitimate demands come from?" Putin said in his video address.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

2 minutes ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

13 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

14 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

15 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

15 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>