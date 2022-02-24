Putin Says NATO Has Impudent Manner of Speaking From Position of Own Exclusivity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) NATO has an impudent manner of speaking from a position of its own exclusivity, permissiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Why is all this happening (NATO's expansion)? Where does this impudent manner of speaking from the position of one's own exclusivity, infallibility, permissiveness come from? Where does the disdainful attitude towards our interests and absolutely legitimate demands come from?" Putin said in his video address.