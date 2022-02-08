Putin Says NATO Trying to Lecture Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO was trying to lecture Russia.

"Moreover, having moved their military infrastructure close to our borders, NATO and its member states consider themselves entitled to lecture us a little bit about where and how to place our armed forces, and consider it possible to demand not to conduct the planned maneuvers and exercises," he said at a press conference.

conference following the negotiations with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The movement of Russian troops on its own territory is presented as a threat of a Russian invasion, "in this case, into Ukraine," Putin noted.