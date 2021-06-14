Putin Says Navalny Could Be Using Political Activities to Get Commercial Gains

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) People in Russia who use politics as a cover to get commercial gains of any sort need to be kept accountable for it, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to NBC published on Monday when asked about Alexey Navalny's case.

"Thousands and thousands of people ignore requirements of the law - and they have nothing to do with political activities - in Russia every year and they go to jail. If somebody is actually using political activities as a shield to deal with their issues, including achieve their commercial goals, then it's something that they have to be held responsible for," Putin said.