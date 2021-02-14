Putin Says Navalny Used Now That People in Russia, World Have Accumulated Dissatisfaction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The recent unauthorized protests held in Russia in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny were the result of opposing sides taking advantage of a situation where people have accumulated irritation and discontent, something that is being observed in various parts of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"With regard to people coming out to protest, including in connection with this figure [Navalny] ... This figure is being used exactly right now, right now when in many countries of the world, including in our country, there is tiredness among people, accumulated irritation and discontent, including with respect to life conditions and their income," Putin said during a meeting with Russian media editors, broadcast on Rossiya 24.

According to the Russian president, the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to people's negative feelings, taking into account the fact that people's lives are now worse off.

"Of course, this is being taken advantage of by those in Europe and in other countries, in the US. This situation is being used by opposing sides. And they are trying to take advantage of it here too [in Russia]. They already have! Of course, how else, that's what they were counting on," Putin said.