Putin Says Navalny's 'Investigation' Made Of Old Rumors

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the recent "investigation" of Alexey Navalny was made of old rumors that were just put together at the convenient time.

"This information has been swirling around for more than 10 years. It's just a convenient time now, so they put it all together and decided to use all of these materials to brainwash our people," Putin said, when asked if the video's allegations about the luxurious property were true.

The president pointed to the editing and compilation used in making of the video.

"In the words of a famous character, 'It's boring, my dears." They should have come up with something else," Putin said.

The president said he knew some of the people mentioned in the video, but not others.

"I know some of them, some are my friends, some are colleagues. Some distant relatives, some acquaintances. There are people, who are mentioned there, I do not know them at all. As in, I have never laid eyes on them, I do not know them," Putin said.

The president said he had never been interested in business and had never been in it.

