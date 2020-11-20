Putin Says Nazi Crimes Have No Statute of Limitations

Nazi crimes have no statute of limitations, and conclusions of the Nuremberg tribunal are still relevant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Nazi crimes have no statute of limitations, and conclusions of the Nuremberg tribunal are still relevant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Such crimes have no statute of limitations.

The Nuremberg tribunal gave its assessment, as its determination of the signs of crimes against humanity defined the very concept of genocide and formed the basis of the 1948 UN convention on fight against genocide," Putin told participants of The Lessons of Nuremberg international forum, currently held in Moscow.

"Conclusions made in Nuremberg are still relevant," Putin stressed.

The Russian president also slammed attempts to glorify the Nazi crimes.