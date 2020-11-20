UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Nazi Crimes Have No Statute Of Limitations

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Putin Says Nazi Crimes Have No Statute of Limitations

Nazi crimes have no statute of limitations, and conclusions of the Nuremberg tribunal are still relevant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Nazi crimes have no statute of limitations, and conclusions of the Nuremberg tribunal are still relevant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Such crimes have no statute of limitations.

The Nuremberg tribunal gave its assessment, as its determination of the signs of crimes against humanity defined the very concept of genocide and formed the basis of the 1948 UN convention on fight against genocide," Putin told participants of The Lessons of Nuremberg international forum, currently held in Moscow.

"Conclusions made in Nuremberg are still relevant," Putin stressed.

The Russian president also slammed attempts to glorify the Nazi crimes.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

2 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

2 minutes ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

2 minutes ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

2 minutes ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.