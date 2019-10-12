UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Necessary To Free Syria From Military Presence, Restore Territorial Integrity

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow was openly discussing the issue of inadmissibility of illegal foreign presence in Syria with Iranian, Turkish and US partners, noting that it was necessary to free the crisis-torn country of foreign troops and restore its territorial integrity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow was openly discussing the issue of inadmissibility of illegal foreign presence in Syria with Iranian, Turkish and US partners, noting that it was necessary to free the crisis-torn country of foreign troops and restore its territorial integrity.

"Today, we are discussing this issue [the need for withdrawal of foreign troops from Syria] with all our partners, both Iranian and Turkish, and we have repeatedly told our American partners about it," Putin told Arab media in an interview ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

"And I can tell you now that I have said openly to my colleagues that the Syrian territory should be freed from foreign military presence, and the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic should be fully restored," Putin added.

