Putin Says Necessary To Increase Investment Flows In Russia By 5 Times By 2030 To $120Bln

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Putin Says Necessary to Increase Investment Flows in Russia by 5 Times By 2030 to $120Bln

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The inflow of investments into the production of priority industrial products in Russia should be increased by five times by 2030 to 10 trillion rubles ($120 billion), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The next key direction of the development of the supply economy is related to ensuring the growth of investments.

It is necessary to increase their inflow into projects for the production of priority industrial products. Already this year, the volume of such investments should be at least 2 trillion rubles, and by 2030 it will increase five-fold ” up to 10 trillion rubles," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

