MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday pointed to the need to accelerate the transfer to payments in rubles and national currencies of partner countries in foreign trade.

"The restrictions imposed by unfriendly countries against Russia have affected the opportunities of domestic business, of course.

They have complicated the logistics of export and import deliveries, created obstacles for making settlements. It is necessary to assist entrepreneurs in solving these problems, including speeding up the transition of foreign trade to settlements in rubles and national currencies of countries that are reliable business partners," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.