Putin Says Neither He Nor Biden Extended Invitations for Bilateral Visits

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that neither he nor US leader Joe Biden extended invitations for reciprocal visits at their Geneva summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that neither he nor US leader Joe Biden extended invitations for reciprocal visits at their Geneva summit.

"President Biden did not invite me for a visit. I have not extended such an invitation either. I think that conditions need to ripe for such trips, such meetings," the Russian president told reporters.

Asked about the impression Biden projected at the talks, Putin said that the US president was definitely a very experienced and constructive politician.

"I think that generally we spoke one language," Putin added.

At the same time, he went on to say that they defended the interests of their respective countries and therefore Russia-US relations were always "of pragmatic nature."

The Russian leader also said that he never had illusions about relations with US.