UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Neither He Nor Biden Extended Invitations For Bilateral Visits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:03 AM

Putin Says Neither He Nor Biden Extended Invitations for Bilateral Visits

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that neither he nor US leader Joe Biden extended invitations for reciprocal visits at their Geneva summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that neither he nor US leader Joe Biden extended invitations for reciprocal visits at their Geneva summit.

"President Biden did not invite me for a visit. I have not extended such an invitation either. I think that conditions need to ripe for such trips, such meetings," the Russian president told reporters.

Asked about the impression Biden projected at the talks, Putin said that the US president was definitely a very experienced and constructive politician.

"I think that generally we spoke one language," Putin added.

At the same time, he went on to say that they defended the interests of their respective countries and therefore Russia-US relations were always "of pragmatic nature."

The Russian leader also said that he never had illusions about relations with US.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Geneva Same

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

9 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

1 hour ago

Police to get standardized service cards, undergo ..

2 minutes ago

Desertification, drought destabilizing well-being ..

2 minutes ago

KP records 7 more deaths from Coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Future Direction of US-Russia Trade Relations Depe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.