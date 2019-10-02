Putin Says Never Asked Anyone to Ease Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he had never asked anyone to ease the anti-Russian sanctions and did not plan to do that

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he had never asked anyone to ease the anti-Russian sanctions and did not plan to do that.

"I have never addressed such requests to anyone and I will not do that for several reasons. First, this is useless.

Normalization of relations should be based on the understanding by both sides that normalization of relations is beneficial to these both sides, and not because someone asked something. Second - I hope that there will come a realization that there are no grounds for these sanctions," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.