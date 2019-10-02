UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Never Asked Anyone To Ease Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Putin Says Never Asked Anyone to Ease Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he had never asked anyone to ease the anti-Russian sanctions and did not plan to do that

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he had never asked anyone to ease the anti-Russian sanctions and did not plan to do that.

"I have never addressed such requests to anyone and I will not do that for several reasons. First, this is useless.

Normalization of relations should be based on the understanding by both sides that normalization of relations is beneficial to these both sides, and not because someone asked something. Second - I hope that there will come a realization that there are no grounds for these sanctions," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

15 minutes ago

FNC Elections 2019: RAK witnesses significant fema ..

45 minutes ago

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

49 minutes ago

Call Center for Russian Citizenship Applicants Ope ..

30 seconds ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

58 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to offer M.Ph ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.