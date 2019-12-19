Putin Says Next Generation Will Tell Whether He is Historical Figure

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response a question on whether he could already be considered a historical figure, said that it was up to the public to assess his role in the country's development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin , in response a question on whether he could already be considered a historical figure, said that it was up to the public to assess his role in the country's development.

"The next generation will say whether it is so or not.

For us, for contemporaries, especially for me personally, this is not a question that I have to answer. People will have to evaluate in the future what has been done for the country, maybe, we failed to do something. I think the public opinion in this sense is the best indicator. It will give an assessment, but it will be in the future," Putin said during his annual press conference.