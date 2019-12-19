UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Next Generation Will Tell Whether He Is Historical Figure

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Putin Says Next Generation Will Tell Whether He is Historical Figure

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response a question on whether he could already be considered a historical figure, said that it was up to the public to assess his role in the country's development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response a question on whether he could already be considered a historical figure, said that it was up to the public to assess his role in the country's development.

"The next generation will say whether it is so or not.

For us, for contemporaries, especially for me personally, this is not a question that I have to answer. People will have to evaluate in the future what has been done for the country, maybe, we failed to do something. I think the public opinion in this sense is the best indicator. It will give an assessment, but it will be in the future," Putin said during his annual press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Best

Recent Stories

India, US Promise Greater Cooperation in Defense, ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes seminar on writing effe ..

3 minutes ago

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

37 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

41 minutes ago

KP Governor for appointment of principal Edward Co ..

3 minutes ago

Sudanese celebrate, demand justice on uprising ann ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.