Putin Says No Alternative To WTO, But Organization Requires Modernization

Putin Says No Alternative to WTO, But Organization Requires Modernization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) There is no alternative to the World Trade Organization (WTO) today, but changes are needed in light of contemporary global challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the G20 summit.

"In general, the G20 should continue to search for common approaches to reforming the World Trade Organization in accordance with contemporary challenges," Putin said.

The Russian leader added that this goal will not be achieved without a stable, efficient and multilateral trading system based on universal norms and principles.

"And there is no alternative to the World Trade Organization today," Putin added.

More Stories From World

