Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:34 PM

Putin Says No Animosity During 'Quite Constructive' Talks With Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there was no animosity during his discussions with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, which Putin added were "quite constructive."

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that there was no animosity during his discussions with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, which Putin added were "quite constructive."

"I think that there was no animosity.

On the opposite, our meeting took place, and principally speaking our positions differ in many areas, but from my point of view, both sides showed a willingness to understand one another and to find ways of bringing our positions closer together. Our discussions were quite constructive," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

