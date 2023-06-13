Putin Says No Current Need for Mobilization in Russia

There is no need for mobilization in Russia at the moment, and a decision on a new wave of mobilization should be made based on what goals Russia is trying to achieve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) There is no need for mobilization in Russia at the moment, and a decision on a new wave of mobilization should be made based on what goals Russia is trying to achieve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We need to make a decision on mobilization based on what goals we set for ourselves. But there is no such need today," Putin told military correspondents in Moscow, adding that some public figures were calling for the immediate mobilization of one or two million more people.