UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says No Deaths Recorded After Vaccination With Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:31 PM

Putin Says No Deaths Recorded After Vaccination With Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

There have been no deaths recorded among those vaccinated with Russian COVID-19 vaccines, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) There have been no deaths recorded among those vaccinated with Russian COVID-19 vaccines, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Let me remind you that the Russian vaccine is recognized as the safest and most effective.

The effectiveness is over 96%. And according to our regulatory authorities, there is no death from the use of the vaccine," Putin said in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg From

Recent Stories

UAE supports international efforts to combat corru ..

38 seconds ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Music Production ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan fails to win hosting right for Hockey5s W ..

19 minutes ago

PSL 6 matches will go live for global audience via ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Phuket with re-openin ..

33 minutes ago

Consumers of mobile services paying highest tax in ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.