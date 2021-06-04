Putin Says No Deaths Recorded After Vaccination With Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

There have been no deaths recorded among those vaccinated with Russian COVID-19 vaccines, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) There have been no deaths recorded among those vaccinated with Russian COVID-19 vaccines, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Let me remind you that the Russian vaccine is recognized as the safest and most effective.

The effectiveness is over 96%. And according to our regulatory authorities, there is no death from the use of the vaccine," Putin said in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).