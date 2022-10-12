Putin Says No Doubt Nord Stream Accidents Acts of International Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) There is no doubt that accidents at the Nord Stream pipelines were acts of international terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

In September, leaks were also registered on gas pipelines of the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage, namely staged explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced the government's intention to reject Russia's participation in the probe.

"There is no doubt that this is an act of international terrorism, the purpose of which is to undermine the energy security of the entire continent," Putin told the Russian Energy Week.

The Russian president also said that some participants in the energy market are trying to undermine the infrastructure of competitors.

In addition, Putin said that competitors are "forcing" Europeans to buy energy for higher prices when talking about accidents at the Nord Stream network.