UrduPoint.com

Putin Says No Doubt Nord Stream Accidents Acts Of International Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Putin Says No Doubt Nord Stream Accidents Acts of International Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) There is no doubt that accidents at the Nord Stream pipelines were acts of international terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

In September, leaks were also registered on gas pipelines of the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage, namely staged explosions. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has announced the government's intention to reject Russia's participation in the probe.

"There is no doubt that this is an act of international terrorism, the purpose of which is to undermine the energy security of the entire continent," Putin told the Russian Energy Week.

The Russian president also said that some participants in the energy market are trying to undermine the infrastructure of competitors.

In addition, Putin said that competitors are "forcing" Europeans to buy energy for higher prices when talking about accidents at the Nord Stream network.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Nord Buy Vladimir Putin Sweden Denmark September Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Four killed in road accident

Four killed in road accident

1 second ago
 US Examining Possible Removal of Sanctions on Vene ..

US Examining Possible Removal of Sanctions on Venezuela Oil Sector - Reports

2 seconds ago
 Biden Having Whelan, Griner Cases 'Top of Mind' Ma ..

Biden Having Whelan, Griner Cases 'Top of Mind' Marks Positive Development - Whe ..

5 seconds ago
 Moldova Could Buy Electricity From Romania to Cove ..

Moldova Could Buy Electricity From Romania to Cover Shortages - Deputy Prime Min ..

17 minutes ago
 Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA ..

Iranian President to Visit Kazakhstan for 6th CICA Summit - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Russia Should Take Washington's 'Serious Offer' on ..

Russia Should Take Washington's 'Serious Offer' on Swapping Griner, Whelan - Whi ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.