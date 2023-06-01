Putin Says No Doubt Russia Will Emerge Victorious in Special Military Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) There is no doubt that Russia will emerge victorious in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"So it is, so it will be (Russia will win) ... There is no doubt, because we are protecting our land, our people and our values. There is no doubt here, nothing to even talk about," Putin said while speaking with families with many children via video link.