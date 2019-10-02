UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says No Evidence Provided To Blame Iran For Attacks In Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:22 PM

Putin Says No Evidence Provided to Blame Iran For Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Russia is against blaming Iran for the attack on Saudi oil facilities, as there is no evidence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia is against blaming Iran for the attack on Saudi oil facilities, as there is no evidence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"We condemn this [attack], but we are against shifting the blame on Iran, as there is no evidence for that," Putin said when asked how he views the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

The president emphasized that market fluctuations did occur and the losses in Saudi Arabia were large, but the world markets recovered within a week and now the Brent price has fallen below $60 per barrel.

"Yesterday we also discussed this topic with [Iranian] president [Hassan] Rouhani, his position is that Iran relieves itself of all responsibility for this event, it is not involved in this event, and for him, for Iran, the position of some countries is somewhat strange which, without sufficient justification and without obtaining the results of an international investigation, put blame on it [Iran]," Putin said.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Attack World Iran Moscow Russia Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Price Saudi Arabia October Market Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

5 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

12 minutes ago

&#039;Qelada&#039; project for People of Determina ..

25 minutes ago

OPPO to Bring Quad CamerasTo Pakistan With The Ren ..

26 minutes ago

It Industry To Quote Prices In USD To Overcome Cur ..

38 minutes ago

Putin Jokes About Possibility of Russia's Meddling ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.