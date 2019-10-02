Putin Says No Evidence Provided to Blame Iran For Attacks in Saudi Arabia

Russia is against blaming Iran for the attack on Saudi oil facilities, as there is no evidence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week forum

"We condemn this [attack], but we are against shifting the blame on Iran, as there is no evidence for that," Putin said when asked how he views the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

The president emphasized that market fluctuations did occur and the losses in Saudi Arabia were large, but the world markets recovered within a week and now the Brent price has fallen below $60 per barrel.

"Yesterday we also discussed this topic with [Iranian] president [Hassan] Rouhani, his position is that Iran relieves itself of all responsibility for this event, it is not involved in this event, and for him, for Iran, the position of some countries is somewhat strange which, without sufficient justification and without obtaining the results of an international investigation, put blame on it [Iran]," Putin said.

