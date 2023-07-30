Open Menu

Putin Says No Major Changes In Ukraine Conflict

Published July 30, 2023

Putin Says No Major Changes in Ukraine Conflict

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) There are no major changes in Ukraine, the enemy sent its units to the place of deployment for recovery, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"There are no major changes.

I think this is due to the fact that the enemy withdrew his assault units to the combat capability recovery position," Putin told journalists at a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

