Putin Says No Major Hostilities in Karabakh Over Past Year

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A year after the agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh was reached, there were no major hostilities in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Unfortunately, not all issues have been settled yet.

I know about incidents at the border, and about tragic incidents when people on both sides are killed and injured. These are all things that require special attention on our part. As a matter of fact, for the sake of this we, among other things, have gathered today to avoid similar incidents in the future. But on the whole, a lot has been done over the year. Firstly, no large-scale hostilities are taking place, which is very good in itself," Putin said.