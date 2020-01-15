Putin Says No Need to Adopt New Constitution, But Welcomes Discussion on Amendments

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that he did not see any need to adopt a new constitution, but said certain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that he did not see any need to adopt a new constitution, but said certain

"I want to say that I do not see the need to [adopt a new constitution]," Putin said, adding that he hoped Russia's current consititution would continue to serve for meny years as a secure basis protecting the country's citizens' rights.

However, he suggested introducing amendments to the constitution for discussion.

"[I propose] to discuss a number of constitutive amendments, which I consider quite reasonable and important for the further development of Russia," Putin said.