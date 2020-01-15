Putin Says No Need To Adopt New Constitution, But Welcomes Discussion On Amendments
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that he did not see any need to adopt a new constitution, but said certain
"I want to say that I do not see the need to [adopt a new constitution]," Putin said, adding that he hoped Russia's current consititution would continue to serve for meny years as a secure basis protecting the country's citizens' rights.
However, he suggested introducing amendments to the constitution for discussion.
"[I propose] to discuss a number of constitutive amendments, which I consider quite reasonable and important for the further development of Russia," Putin said.