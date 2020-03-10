Putin Says No Need to Lift Limits on Presidential Terms in Constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there was no need to scrap presidential term limits as proposed by a Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that there was no need to scrap presidential term limits as proposed by a Russian lawmaker.

Earlier in the day, lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova called for lifting the presidential terms limitations and enabling the incumbent president to run for office again.

Putin told the parliament that, strictly speaking, the limits on presidential terms could theoretically be lifted since some countries, including Russia's neighbors, did it.

"When political, economic and social sectors become stable and mature, when a country becomes more strong and resilient to external interference, the possibility of alternation of power becomes a priority. It is necessary for dynamic development of a country ... I believe that is inexpedient to remove presidential term limits from the constitution," Putin told the Russian parliament.

Speaking about the second proposal by Tereshkova to enable the incumbent president to run for office again, Putin said such an amendment could be adopted if backed by Russian citizens and endorsed by the Constitutional Court.

"The second proposal, in fact, means removing restrictions for any person, any citizen, including the incumbent president, and allowing them to run in elections in the future � naturally, open and competitive elections, � of course only if citizens support such a proposal and such an amendment, if they say 'yes' in the all-Russian vote scheduled for April 22.

In principle, this option is possible, but only under one condition, namely, if the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation officially asserts that such an amendment will not contradict the principles and main provisions of the basic law, the constitution," Putin said.

He reiterated that the fate of the constitutional amendment solely lies in the hands of the Russian people. The Russian president also addressed proposals by other lawmakers to extend his term if Russian citizens vote for a constitutional amendment in the upcoming referendum.

"In this case the president's powers will be extended by, in fact, elections without alternatives. And this, in my view, is wrong. It should not be done. Russian citizens must have a choice in any elections, presidential elections. Elections should be open and competitive," Putin said.