Putin Says No One Should Doubt That Any Aggression Against Russia Will Be Defeated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Modern Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union is the strongest power in the world, and no one should have any doubts that any aggression against it will be defeated, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"After the collapse of the USSR and the loss of a significant part of its potential, modern Russia is one of the most powerful nuclear powers in the world and, moreover, has certain advantages in a number of the latest types of weapons," Putin said in his televised address to the nation, noting that no one should doubt that an attack on Russia will lead to the defeat of the aggressor.