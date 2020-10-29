UrduPoint.com
Putin Says No Plans For Nationwide Lockdown As Cases Rise

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there were no plans to introduce a nationwide lockdown in Russia as the country set a record for new coronavirus infections and fatalities.

"We clearly understand how to act and therefore we are not planning to introduce sweeping restrictive measures, to launch a so-called nationwide lockdown, when the economy and business operations practically stop," Putin told an investment forum via video conference.

