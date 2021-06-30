UrduPoint.com
Putin Says No Plans To Block Foreign Social Media In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that foreign social media websites, such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter, would not be blocked in Russia.

"No, we do not have such plans, we are not going to block anything.

We are going to work with them, but it is problematic when they send us to hell and refuse to comply with our requirements and Russian laws," Putin said during a "Direct Line" Q&A session when asked by a blogger if Russia was going to block any of the networking sites.

"If they [foreign social media companies] work in our country and make good money, they must comply with our laws. We do not demand anything extra from them," Putin noted, adding that such companies must open representative offices in Russia to enable a dialogue.

