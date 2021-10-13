Putin Says No Room for Sanctions in Implementation of Climate Projects

There is no room for politically motivated restrictions in the climate projects implementation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) There is no room for politically motivated restrictions in the climate projects implementation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Of course, sanctions or other restrictions, which are usually politically motivated, should have no place in the implementation of climate projects," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.