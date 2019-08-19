Putin Says No Threat of Excessive Radiation Background After Severodvinsk Accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There is no threat of excessive radiation background following the accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

FORT DE BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August 2019 ) There is no threat of excessive radiation background following the accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

The accident involving a liquid-propellant missile engine occurred on August 8. Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom said the explosion and fire on an off-shore platform killed five and injured three of its employees.

�"There is no threat there, and no background increase there either," Putin said at a news conference ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Experts, including independent experts, were sent there. They are monitoring the situation now. In any case, I receive these reports, I receive reports from our experts - both military and civilian experts. We do not see any serious changes there," Putin stressed.

"But preventive measures are being taken so that there are no surprises," the Russian president added.