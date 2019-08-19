UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says No Threat Of Excessive Radiation Background After Severodvinsk Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:51 PM

Putin Says No Threat of Excessive Radiation Background After Severodvinsk Accident

There is no threat of excessive radiation background following the accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

FORT DE BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) There is no threat of excessive radiation background following the accident at a naval testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

The accident involving a liquid-propellant missile engine occurred on August 8. Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom said the explosion and fire on an off-shore platform killed five and injured three of its employees.

�"There is no threat there, and no background increase there either," Putin said at a news conference ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Experts, including independent experts, were sent there. They are monitoring the situation now. In any case, I receive these reports, I receive reports from our experts - both military and civilian experts. We do not see any serious changes there," Putin stressed.

"But preventive measures are being taken so that there are no surprises," the Russian president added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Fire Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Putin Says France Historically Among Russia's Key ..

2 seconds ago

Iraqi Intelligence Neutralizes Baghdadi's Close As ..

5 minutes ago

3-member pedophile gang arrested in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Trump Downplaying Missile Tests Helps N.Korea Isol ..

5 minutes ago

US Conducts Successful Cruise Missile Test After W ..

5 minutes ago

Yemeni President, Ministers Gather in Riyadh for M ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.