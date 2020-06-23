UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Non-Working Days In Russia Unprecedented Step, Helped Save Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:16 PM

The non-working days announced in Russia at the height of the COVID-19 epidemic were an unprecedented measure but they helped save lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The non-working days announced in Russia at the height of the COVID-19 epidemic were an unprecedented measure but they helped save lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"We took an unprecedented step, announced non-working days across the country, at first, for one week, until April 3, then, in total, for more than a month, until May 11.

And as the situation showed later, it was timely and justified," Putin said in a televised address.

"We managed to win some time from the epidemic and did the most important thing, saved people's lives," the president said.

The coronavirus remains a threat, and people should stay vigilant until the vaccine has been made available, the president said. Putin remarked that the vaccine was important in itself but not the ultimate solution, as only the preventive measures in their entirety could help counter this threat.

