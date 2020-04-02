UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Non-Working Week In Russia Will Continue Till End Of April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Putin Says Non-Working Week in Russia Will Continue Till End of April

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in a televised national address that the non-working week would be prolonged until April 30 as part of COVID-19 response measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in a televised national address that the non-working week would be prolonged until April 30 as part of COVID-19 response measures.

"I made a decision to extend the regime of non-working days until the end of the month, i.e. through April 30 inclusive.

I'll emphasize that the workers' salaries will be kept," Putin said.

The Russian president also noted that additional decisions would be taken depending on the development of the coronavirus situation in Russia.

"Given the development of the situation, we will make additional decisions. If the situation permits, we will adjust the announced period of mandatory non-working days in the direction of its reduction," the president said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Not Discussing Oil Market With Riyadh, in T ..

34 seconds ago

Record 6.6 Million Americans File Weekly Jobless C ..

35 seconds ago

Russia to Sell Oil to Belarus at Market Price Plus ..

37 seconds ago

President issues decree appointing Abdulhamid Saee ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says No Sense for Country ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan Government, Taliban Exchange Lists of Priso ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.