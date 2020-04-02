Putin Says Non-Working Week in Russia Will Continue Till End of April

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in a televised national address that the non-working week would be prolonged until April 30 as part of COVID-19 response measures.

"I made a decision to extend the regime of non-working days until the end of the month, i.e. through April 30 inclusive.

I'll emphasize that the workers' salaries will be kept," Putin said.

The Russian president also noted that additional decisions would be taken depending on the development of the coronavirus situation in Russia.

"Given the development of the situation, we will make additional decisions. If the situation permits, we will adjust the announced period of mandatory non-working days in the direction of its reduction," the president said.