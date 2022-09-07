UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Not Aware Of Details Of Safronov's Verdict

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Putin Says Not Aware of Details of Safronov's Verdict

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he is not aware of details regarding the verdict to Ivan Safronov, a journalist and former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, in the case of high treason.

On Monday, a Moscow court found Safronov guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 22 years in jail.

"As for 22 years, the journalist received this term, this sentence, as far as I understand, I do not know the details ... I only know that he was not only a journalist, he was also an adviser to the head of Roscosmos, and earned money not only by journalistic activities but by collecting the relevant materials and handing them over to one of the Western intelligence services," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Commenting on the verdict, the president said that the court considered this proven and made a corresponding decision.

"How fair it is in terms of the term he received for what he did, I do not judge," Putin said, adding that the ruling can always be appealed.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum. 

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Vladimir Putin Money Court

Recent Stories

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

33 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.