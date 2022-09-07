VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he is not aware of details regarding the verdict to Ivan Safronov, a journalist and former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, in the case of high treason.

On Monday, a Moscow court found Safronov guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 22 years in jail.

"As for 22 years, the journalist received this term, this sentence, as far as I understand, I do not know the details ... I only know that he was not only a journalist, he was also an adviser to the head of Roscosmos, and earned money not only by journalistic activities but by collecting the relevant materials and handing them over to one of the Western intelligence services," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Commenting on the verdict, the president said that the court considered this proven and made a corresponding decision.

"How fair it is in terms of the term he received for what he did, I do not judge," Putin said, adding that the ruling can always be appealed.

