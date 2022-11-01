UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Not Everything Agreed On Karabakh, But These Are Steps Forward

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 12:05 AM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that not everything had been agreed on Nagorno-Karabakh during the trilateral summit in Sochi on Monday, but these were steps forward.

"Today we agreed on a joint statement.

I must say frankly: not everything was agreed upon, some things had to be removed from the text previously worked out at the level of experts," he said.

Nevertheless, as the president clarified, this creates conditions for further steps toward resolving the situation as a whole.

