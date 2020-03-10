UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Not Expedient To Change Russian Constitution As It Is

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:01 PM

Putin Says Not Expedient to Change Russian Constitution As It Is

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday it is not expedient to change the national constitution as it is, as it has not exhausted its potential yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday it is not expedient to change the national constitution as it is, as it has not exhausted its potential yet.

"As I have already said, I believe it is not expedient to change the constitution as it is, which is far from exhausting its potential, even for resolving the issue with presidential power," Putin said in his address for the lower house.

