Putin Says Not Familiar With Kiev's Proposals On Security Guarantees

Published September 16, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Putin Says Not Familiar With Kiev's Proposals on Security Guarantees

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Uzbekistan that he was not familiar with the document on Ukraine's security guarantees

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Uzbekistan that he was not familiar with the document on Ukraine's security guarantees.

"To be honest, I am not familiar with what they are proposing this time. We, in fact, started with this.

We spoke when we were negotiating with the current Kiev authorities, and essentially completed this negotiation process in Istanbul with the well-known draft Istanbul agreement, after which troops were withdrawn from Kiev in order to create conditions for concluding this agreement," Putin said.

Instead of concluding it, the Kiev authorities immediately abandoned all agreements, "thrown them into a box," and also stated that they would not seek agreements with Russia, he added.

