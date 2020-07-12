Putin Says Not Interested in Criticism for Sake of Criticism

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 12 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that it was his personal duty to listen to other people's opinions, but criticism for the sake of criticism alone was not of any interest.

"There are always people who think differently from you, and it seems to them that they have better solutions than those proposed by the current authorities, including the head of state," Putin said during an appearance on Rossiya 1 tv channel, when asked how he felt about criticism.

Knowing the whole spectrum of opinions, ratings and suggestions was indeed useful, the president said.

"In general, as strange as it may seem, I consider it my duty to listen to what is being said or what is being offered, if something is offered at all, except criticism, because if it is criticism for the sake of criticism, then it is simply not exciting," he added.

At the same time, listening to the suggestions was not equal to following them, Putin concluded.