Putin Says Not Placing US Missiles Near Russia 'Not Too Much to Ask'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that not placing US missiles near Russia is "not too much to ask."

"It was the United States that came to our house with its missiles .

.. Is this too much to ask for? Not to place attack systems near our home? What is unusual here?" Putin said at his annual press conference.

Putin also asked how would Washington react if Russia would place its missiles in Canada or Mexico.