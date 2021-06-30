(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was possible despite all the differences.

"If he [Zelenskyy] put his country under full external management, and the key issues of Ukraine are decided not in Kiev, but in Washington, partly in Berlin and Paris, what is there to talk about? In any case, I do not decline from meetings of this kind, we just need to understand what to talk about," Putin said during his annual televised Q&A session when asked about Russia's relations with Ukraine.