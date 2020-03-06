UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Not Tired Of Being President, Thankful For Trust Of Russian People

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

IVANOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he was not tired of his presidency and expressed gratitude to the Russian people for their trust.

"Is it really possible to get tired of this [job]? [It is] pure pleasure. I perfectly understand your question, and I am very grateful to the people who are concerned about this.

It is not that I am tired or I want to leave [presidency] aside ... You know, I am sure that any person in my position would think of this [presidency] as not about just work, but as a destiny, therefore I relate to this [like to destiny]," Putin said.

The Russian president added that he was thankful for people's trust during all the years of his service.

Putin also said that the power change in Russia should be guaranteed when the country would have enough resources and stability.

