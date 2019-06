(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday that he was no tired of being head of state.

"No. Otherwise, I would not have run for this term," Putin said in response to a question whether he was tired of being president.