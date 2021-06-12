Putin Says Not Worried When Asked About Biden Calling Him 'Killer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is not worried about being called "killer" by his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"Over my tenure, I've gotten used to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas under all kinds of pretext and reasons and of different caliber and fierceness and none of it surprises me," US broadcaster NBC quoted Putin as saying in an interview ahead of his meeting with Biden next week.

According to the channel, Putin called the "killer" label "Hollywood macho."